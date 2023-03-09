State appoints new chief technology officer

PROVIDENCE – Brian Tardiff, who has served as interim head of the R.I. Department of Information Technology since its former leader’s departure in September, will assume the position fulltime, the state announced on Thursday.

As the state’s chief digital officer/chief information officer, Tardiff will oversee the implementation and upgrades of all Rhode Island technology infrastructure projects, according to the R.I. Department of Administration, including cybersecurity and measures that support government transparency and efficiency.

Tardiff has worked for the department since 2018 and served as its chief of staff before stepping into the interim role.

The state held a nationwide applicant search, interviewing eight semifinalists and three finalists, said R.I. Director of Administration James E. Thorsen. Six months after previous CDO/CIO Bijay Kumar’s departure, the state selected Tardiff for a “proven record of successful IT expertise and project management,” Thorsen said in a statement.

The position directs a 200-person team serving more than 13,000 state employees, according to the Department of Administration.

Tardiff’s predecessor, Kumar, held the chief digital officer/chief information officer role for five years before leaving to work in the private sector. Kumar had previously served as Hasbro Inc.’s vice president of information technology.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.