Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

State leaders must begin making hard, painful decisions in the coming weeks on state spending during a pandemic-induced recession, including where to direct millions of dollars in still unspent federal COVID-19 relief aid. Near the top of that growing list is averting a looming eviction crisis that Courtney Nicolato, CEO of the United Way of…