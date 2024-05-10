State must get what it pays for in housing

Since 2021, the state has invested roughly $260 million to produce approximately 1,600 desperately needed affordable housing units. That cost is significantly higher than state leaders initially projected. That means more money is being spent to build far fewer housing units than are needed. A Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council report found significant cost overruns for 21 of 24 housing projects. Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, D-Middletown, says project delays have made it difficult to assess whether the state is getting the right bang for its buck. “The only way you bring costs down is if supply goes up,” he said. Now the General Assembly is considering a request from the governor’s office to seek taxpayer support for a $100 million bond for more affordable housing. While no one disputes the need, lawmakers must ensure oversight on spending so that Rhode Island gets the amount of affordable housing it is paying for.