Stay present, stay in touch

Deborah L. Ruggiero | DR Communications LLC president

This invisible enemy, the new corona­virus, has tested our resources. The suffering has been real on every level. We will see high unemployment and financial hardships, and some businesses and nonprofits may not survive this.

Now is the time to take off the business clothes and step into our humanity, our skin of empathy and kindness. I am moved by the way Rhode Islanders have come together to help each other and support our business community. People are ordering takeout because it is one of the few remaining ways to support local businesses.

It seems the longer we stay apart, the closer we get. Neighbors are helping neighbors, families are having dinner together because there are no late nights at the office, and employers are willing to pay health care coverage despite layoffs. It is the milk of human kindness in this “new normal.” Our economy is tied to our response to this.

I am staying positive, connecting with clients via Zoom and conference calls. We are writing and shooting new TV commercials with a softer, more thoughtful message. We need to reassure each other that we will get through this. Staying connected to clients helps me stay connected to the community that I serve.

Take a walk, stay present and stay in touch. This is about our humanity. We will get through this, but only if we look out for each other. We are business professionals, we are community, and we are Rhode Island strong.