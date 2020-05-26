Stepping Up: Tufts Health Plan launches employee relief fund

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted families’ lives across New England but one health insurance company is looking to contribute some relief to their employees.

Tufts Health Plan announced a newly formed employee relief fund to support employees who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and are burdened with financial adversities, including the loss of a job by someone in their household, being infected with the novel virus or taking care of someone who was. Tufts said that eligible employees in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire can apply for $1,000 non-taxable grants to cover their essentials, such as rents and mortgage payments, utilities and some medical bills.

“Although the ongoing pandemic touches us all, it affects each of us differently, whether physically, emotionally or financially,” said Tom Croswell, Tufts Health Plan president and CEO. “We know that some colleagues and their families are facing financial hardships and it is our hope that this fund can in some way help those who are in need.”

Tufts Health Plan has not laid off or furloughed any employees but officials said they understand that some employees have multiple jobs in industries that were impacted from the pandemic, or have family members within their households that have lost their income.

Kris Martel, the vice president of human resources at Tufts Health Plan, who has worked within the company since 1995, said the creation of a fund had been discussed in the past by senior members, knowing that disasters have impacted their employees. But it was the coronavirus pandemic that kickstarted their motivation to help their employees.

“It’s part of who we are and what we do. We just felt like we had to be out there and do something,” said Martel, outlining that this fund will not stop helping employees after the coronavirus, but will be available for disasters in the future. “And it’s here to stay.”

In partnership with America’s Charities, was implemented with a $100,000 starting investment from Tufts Health Plan in addition to 16 donations that stemmed from each member of the company’s senior management team, including Croswell, tallying nearly $31,000.

“Our employees are extraordinary, and in these challenging times, are stepping up every day for each other, our members and the communities we serve,” said Croswell.

A total of 78 Tufts Health employees have also made contributions to this fund, tallying $40,460 as of Friday afternoon. Martel said she expects many of these dollars to be matched by the Foundation.

So far, Martel said there has been a total of 21 applicants, 18 of which have already received funds, two in the process and only one denial. A third party is going through applications instead of someone from in-house making decisions on who would or would not be eligible, according to Martel.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer You may reach her at Gagosz@PBN.com.