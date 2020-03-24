Stop & Shop donating $1M to Northeast food banks

PROVIDENCE – Stop & Shop Supermarkets on Tuesday said it is donating $1 million to 13 food bank in New England, New York and New Jersey in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including $100,000 to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

The funds, Stop & Shop, said, will support the food banks in their efforts “to fight food insecurity amid the current pandemic.”

In a statement, Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said the effect of the coronavirus “is far more than physical” and it is “having an economic impact on families and their ability to put food and other necessities on the table.”

“This donation will help our food-bank partners across the Northeast who let us know they’re in need of cash to support the vital work they are doing in our communities to ensure access to food,” Reid said.

