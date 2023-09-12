Study: R.I. 17th-best state for web developers

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the 17th-best state for web developers, according to an inaugural study by Digital Silk.

The creative digital agency based in New York analyzed metrics from 2022, such as the average base salary for web developers, remote working statistics and quality-of-life scale in each state, which compares average wages against living costs such as rent, food and transport costs to determine the list of the best states for web developers.

Data showed the average web developer’s yearly salary in the Ocean State was $67,067 with 17.5% of the workforce working remote, for an overall index score of 52.2 out of 100.

Massachusetts was No. 6 in the nation. The average web developer’s yearly salary in the Bay State was $85,840, with 23.7% of the workforce working from home for an overall index score of 57.3.

- Advertisement -

Washington ranked as the best state for web developers with an average yearly salary of $138,780, with 24.2% of the workforce working from home for an overall index score of 82.6. Virginia, Maryland, Colorado and California rounded out the top five.

Mississippi ranked the lowest in the study. Web developers there had a $59,780 average yearly salary with 6.3% of the workforce working from home for an overall index score of 25.3. South Dakota, Wyoming, Arkansas and North Dakota rounded out the bottom five.