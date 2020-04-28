Study: Two-thirds of teens worried about financial impact of COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – More than two-thirds of American teenagers say they are somewhat or very concerned about the financial toll of COVID-19 on themselves and their families, according to a new survey by Junior Achievement USA and Citizens Bank.

Of the teenagers surveyed, 69% said they were concerned and 72% reported discussing finances with their parents or guardians as a result of the new coronavirus, including 24% that said their caretakers expressed concern with paying bills. Roughly 13% reported parents or caregivers had lost jobs due to the virus.

Other findings include:

Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed worried about how COVID-19 would impact their plans for the future.

Forty-four percent of high school juniors and seniors said COVID-19 impacted their ability to pay for college, with 58% anticipating they were more likely to take out student loans and 30% delaying college start dates.

Twenty-two percent had a job outside the home, with 62% of those working reporting violating social-distancing recommendations to do so.

The survey, conducted by Wakefield Research, includes results from 1,000 teenagers ages 13 to 18 not in college.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.