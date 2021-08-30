Summit to highlight self-care for health workers during pandemic

PROVIDENCE – A virtual summit planned for next month will focus on the well-being of health care workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Self-Care Strategies for Enduring the Pandemic” is a free event, hosted by Providence Business News in partnership with Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island.

The summit, which is open to anyone working in the health care industry, takes place Sept. 9 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. To register, click here.

Kathleen Boyd, director of the Rhode Island Medical Society’s physician health program, will offer strategies to “prioritize personal physical and emotional health, to garner support through peers and to work collaboratively within the workplace,” according to a news release from Neighborhood Health.

Boyd will be joined by Diane Mahoney, an integrative therapy nurse at The Miriam Hospital, and Dr. Shideh Shafie, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the Warren Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University.

Both women focus on self-care, wellness and balance in daily life as part of their work in health care. Mahoney uses yoga, reiki, meditation and mindfulness to help patients and caregivers, while Shafie runs her own performance coaching practice that helps busy people balance and thrive in their professional and personal lives.

The event is the second half of a two-part COVID-19-related series hosted by PBN and Neighborhood Health. The first summit, held in June, spotlighted physician burnout amidst the pandemic.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.