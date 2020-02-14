Support the founders

By
-
Thorne Sparkman joined Slater in 2000 as executive director of what was then known as the Slater Center for Interactive Technologies. He focuses on the earliest stage of company creation, including working with university-based teams commercializing research. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Thorne Sparkman joined Slater in 2000 as executive director of what was then known as the Slater Center for Interactive Technologies. He focuses on the earliest stage of company creation, including working with university-based teams commercializing research. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Thorne Sparkman | Slater Technology Fund managing director As a seed-stage investor, I spend countless hours discovering and courting entrepreneurs, because the founders of today’s successful technology companies are the most valuable economic-development resource we have in Rhode Island. Look beyond the fact that they often return investors multiples of their capital, and consider the…

Subscriber-only Content

This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below.

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR