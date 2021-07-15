T.F. Green airport schedules overnight runway repairs

WARWICK – Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport has announced it plans to begin night construction soon at the intersection of two of its runways.

The work will cover a 20-night period from July 18 to Aug. 13. It will involve the closure of the main runway nightly at 11 p.m. and a reopening at 6 a.m. daily during that time frame.

Engineering consultants prepared the schedule with input from the airlines that serve the airport because the work will take both runways out of service during active construction.

The airlines have scheduled flights accordingly but the airport suggests that travelers with late evening flights remain in touch with their airlines regarding delays.

The project is made possible with $27.6 million in federal funds.

