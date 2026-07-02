Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce donate $1M to Rhode Island Community Food Bank

By
-
KANSAS CITY Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. THE RHODE Island Community Food Bank just received a $1 million donation from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. /ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/JOHN LOCHER

PROVIDENCE – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have donated $1 million to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, the organization announced Thursday. The donation is part of $26 million the couple gave to charities this week before their Friday wedding at Madison Square Garden.  The food bank said it will use the funds to purchase

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building Wealth in Real Estate Starts With Seeing Future Location

By Emilio DiSpirito IV License Partner | Private Office Advisor, Engel & Volkers Oceanside www.DiSpiritoteam.com…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display