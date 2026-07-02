Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce donate $1M to Rhode Island Community Food Bank

The donation is part of $26 million the couple gave to charities this week before their Friday wedding at Madison Square Garden.

PROVIDENCE – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have donated $1 million to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, the organization announced Thursday.The food bank said it will use the funds to purchase more food for Rhode Island families and support its network of 137 member agencies that distribute food across the state. “We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their extraordinarily generous and unexpected gift,” said Melissa Cherney, the food bank’s CEO. “As the need across our communities continues to grow, this $1 million donation will go a long way in helping us purchase and distribute the nutritious, culturally appropriate food that Rhode Islanders deserve.” The couple's donations were spread out across 20 local and national charities, Swift's publicist told The Associated Press, with many located in areas where the couple has deep ties. The announcement did not include any mention of Swift and Kelce's wedding, but a law enforcement official briefed on security plans has told AP that the wedding will be held Friday, with a smaller rehearsal dinner Thursday night. Nine of the selected organizations are based in New York, ranging from the Food Bank For NYC, City Harvest, to Musical Mentors, a nonprofit that connects music teachers with students in need. Just how much each charity received was not disclosed. Cherney said the gift arrives at a time of year when donations typically decline, increasing the organization’s reliance on purchased food to keep pantry shelves stocked. “Summertime is typically a slower season for donations of food and funds, without the benefit of school-based food drives and many corporate or organizational fundraising events on hiatus,” Cherney said. The full donation will go toward food purchasing, Cherney said, adding that the food bank’s bulk buying power stretches the money further. “The Food Bank has significant purchasing power by buying in bulk, and the $1 million will go much further as a result,” Cherney said. “We can buy about one pound of food for every $1, and that food purchased through this donation will be distributed to Rhode Islanders in need across the state through our network of 137 member agencies.” Feeding America and Harvesters, a regional food bank serving northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, including Kansas City, were among the other organizations that received donations from Swift and Kelce this week. Swift owns an estate in the Watch Hill section of Westerly assessed at more than $28 million, according to Westerly land records. The property is associated with a new state tax on residential properties assessed at more than $1 million that are not occupied by an owner or tenant for at least 183 days a year, informally known as the “Taylor Swift tax.” “Gifts like this are a powerful reminder of the good we can do with the support of our community,” Cherney said. “This act of generosity shows that, together, we can meet this moment and truly eliminate hunger in our state.” Swift and Kelce have been in a relationship since 2023, enthralling millions around the world. Their relationship have been documented in countless shots of Swift celebrating at Chiefs games and fan videos of Kelce dancing along at Swift’s Eras concert tour as it traveled the globe. In 2025, they announced their engagement with the caption but have remained mum on wedding details. Yet buzz has remained high around New York's MSG, with multiple trucks and crews going in and out delivering materials for what is expected to be an elaborate event. Material from The Associated Press was used in this report. Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.