TD Bank Appoints Steve Moroney Commercial Market President for Connecticut and Rhode Island

TD Bank has appointed Steve Moroney as its Commercial Market President for Connecticut and Rhode Island. Based in New Haven, Steve will lead TD’s Commercial relationship teams and oversee TD’s local commercial and small business lending and deposit portfolios.

Steve joined TD 20 years ago as a senior credit analyst in commercial lending. He was promoted to the role of Regional Vice President supporting the Westchester, NY and Fairfield, CT regions in 2015. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Outside of his role at the bank, Moroney serves on the boards of directors for the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce, the Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA) and the Women’s Business Development Council.