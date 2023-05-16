TD Bank grants $175K to Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.

PAWTUCKET – The charitable giving arm of TD Bank N.A. last week awarded $175,000 to the Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.

The gift was part of a $7 million package directed to 37 nonprofits in the United States through the New Jersey-headquartered bank’s Housing for Everyone grant program.

The grants – ranging from $150,000 to $250,000 – are intended to support groups that deliver emergency rental assistance, rehab affordable rental housing and address resident sustainability for the long term, the bank said.

“The affordable housing crisis continues to burden the most vulnerable members of our communities and the organizations committed to supporting them,” said Paige Carlson-Heim, director of the TD Charitable Foundation. “At TD, we’re committed to doing our part to help create a more sustainable and inclusive future for everyone, and that includes providing access to safe, affordable homes.”

Sam Wood is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Wood@PBN.com.