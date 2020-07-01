Tech Collective to host webinar on data ethics

PROVIDENCE – Tech Collective will host a webinar on data ethics and its power in relation to the size of a company July 16.

The event features presenters Joan Peckham, a professor of computer science and campus coordinator of big data and data science initiatives at the University of Rhode Island, and Doug Friedman, data science manager at Johnson & Johnson’s Healthcare Technology Center in Providence. A Q&A session will follow the presentations, according to organizers.

Peckham has served as program director at the National Science Foundation and led the development of URI data science programs. Her research and teaching interests include databases; data modeling; computer science and data science education; diversity; and interdisciplinary engagement.

Friedman works in areas that include analytical problem-solving for medical devices, as well as pharmaceutical and commercial markets for Johnson & Johnson. He is passionate about open-source software and agile development.

The free hourlong webinar begins at noon and will be held on the Microsoft Teams platform. First-time users will need to download the program ahead of time. The event link will be sent out to registrants three hours before the event, according to Tech Collective.

If registrants do not receive the link, they should email info@tech-collective.org so it can be sent again.

