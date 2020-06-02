Tech Collective virtual town hall to focus on COVID-19 testing

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Angela Caliendo and Dr. Jake Kurtis, leaders of the Rhode Island COVID-19 Testing and Validation Task Force, will speak about testing and related topics at a free virtual meeting on Thursday.

The session is offered via Cisco WebEx, according to event host Tech Collective. The virtual town hall meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. on June 4.

With three kinds of tests available, Caliendo and Kurtis will discuss the impact of testing on the return to work, as well as the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands. They will also discuss test results in Rhode Island, identifying symptomatic patients and tracing their contacts.

Caliendo is the Warren Alpert Foundation professor of medicine and executive vice chair of the Department of Medicine at Brown University. She is also an adult infectious diseases clinician at Rhode Island Hospital, as well as secretary of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and co-authored its Guidelines on the Diagnosis of COVID-19.

Kurtis is the Stanley M. Aronson professor and chair of pathology and laboratory medicine at Brown University. He is the laboratory director for the Center for International Health Research at Rhode Island Hospital and directs the Warren Alpert Physician-Scientist MD/PhD Advanced Training Program. Kurtis is an internationally recognized immuno-epidemiologist who has researched vaccine development and other topics for more than 25 years.

The session will be moderated by Joe Devine, executive director of Tech Collective and chief technology officer for Bridge Technical Talent, a staffing firm in North Kingstown.

Organizers encourage participants to give themselves plenty of time to download Cisco WebEx if they haven’t used it before. The link to the event will be sent beforehand; those who need the link should email info@tech-collective.org.

The session will begin promptly at 4:05 p.m. and participants are asked to put their cameras on to allow for connection.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.