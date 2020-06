Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

In Rhode Island, more than 75% of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities. The public is quickly becoming aware of the inherent risks of such care settings, and what I’ve noticed in the news coverage is the lack of solutions being offered. I’ve worked within the home care industry for more than a…