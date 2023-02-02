January 27, 2023

For more information, contact: Toni Lautieri, Development Coordinator

alautieri@thegreeneschool.org

For Immediate Release

The Greene School Schedules Informational Sessions

February 14, February 28, and March 7, 2023

West Greenwich, RI – The Greene School, a tuition-free statewide public charter school and Rhode Island’s only Expeditionary Learning School (eleducation.org), will hold Informational Sessions regarding enrollment for its 2023-24 school year on February 14, February 28, and March 7 at 6 pm. The deadline for applications is March 16, 2023. Using expeditions on the school’s 70-acre campus, The Greene School emphasizes environmental education to connect students to the natural world.

If you have a child in middle or high school and are searching for high school options, join us and explore our campus, tour our three buildings, and meet some of our teachers, students and our administration. Find out what makes The Greene School unique and learn about our mission to develop citizens and leaders engaged in finding peaceful and sustainable solutions to local and global challenges. You can register at: https://tinyurl.com/bdsktws7

The Greene School is also recruiting new volunteers to serve on our Board of Directors who have expertise in Finance, Business, Facilities, or Education. Board members are charged with the duties and responsibilities of school committees as outlined in the General Laws of the State of Rhode Island. Our Board meets in person monthly on the school’s rural campus in West Greenwich, RI. Board members serve on committees that also meet monthly or quarterly. Candidates will be asked to visit the school and attend a Board meeting before applying. If interested, please send an email to: TGSboard@thegreeneschool.org or call Joshua Laplante, Head of School, at 401-397-8600.

About The Greene School

Our mission: Explore the interdependence of human and natural systems. Through a rigorous pre-college curriculum, we develop citizens and leaders engaged in finding peaceful and sustainable solutions to local and global challenges.

Our values: Integrity, Compassion, Tolerance, Perseverance, Responsibility

To learn more about The Greene School, visit our website at www.tgsri.org.

http://www.tgsri.org