Partnership conserves 48 acres of coastal forest in Tiverton

PROVIDENCE – The Nature Conservancy announced Thursday it has partnered with the Tiverton Land Trust on the purchase of a conservation easement of 48 acres of coastal forest at Cook Farm in Tiverton.

Conservation of the land, situated between Newport’s reservoirs at Pachet Brook and Nonquit Pond, will help keep drinking water clean for Newport residents by preventing sources of bacterial contamination from reaching Nonquit Pond, according to a news release. It will also protect aquatic life by limiting the amount of nutrient pollution that flows into Fogland Marsh.

“An awful lot of this is really about watershed protection,” said John Berg, Sakonnet landscape manage for The Nature Conservatory. “If we can save the forest that surrounds the waterways, we keep the groundwater and reservoirs clean and keep the habitat intact.”

The Nature Conservancy and the Tiverton Land Trust will co-hold the conservation easement on the property, which will remain privately owned forest but now can never be developed or subdivided. The easement allows both organizations to invite visitors for guided walks.

“Protecting critical and beautiful tracts of land in our community has become complex – and it is often best done as a team sport,” said David Elliott, Tiverton Land Trust president.

Funds to purchase the area came from donations from both organizations’ members and grants from the Bafflin Foundation and the Mary Dexter Chafee Fund.