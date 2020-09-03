The Omni Group gains approval for Westminster Street apartment buildings

PROVIDENCE – The Omni Group has gained final plan approval to develop three apartment buildings on the Westminster Street property that includes the historical Citizens Bank building.

The new construction will involve three buildings of three stories, each containing 16 apartments. The historical bank building will be retained and eventually repurposed, according to the city.

The final design and site plan for the new apartments, approved by the City Plan Commission on Aug. 18, will not require street-level retail or commercial space in any of the buildings.

The site is part of the larger historical Citizens Bank property in Canonicus Square.

The Omni Group told city planning officials it will come back with additional development plans, including to repurpose a portion of the historical bank building into 20 additional apartments. A new, freestanding building facing Cranston Street will be a later phase, according to the developer.

Several neighborhood residents and community organizations for several months have criticized plans for the Westminster Street apartment buildings, to be located at 946-100 Westminster St., saying the project was designed without community feedback.

The initial architectural design was revised to feature more-prominent entries into the buildings, at the direction of the City Plan Commission.

According to the unofficial minutes, the apartments will come in a configuration of one- and two-bedroom units. The rental rates will begin at $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom.

In a news release that followed the approval, The Omni Group said the units will have secured access, modern, high-end interior finishes and off-street parking. Some will have views of the Providence skyline.

“Located in the burgeoning and vibrant West End neighborhood of Providence, the apartments will cater to individuals seeking proximity to Downtown Providence and the surrounding neighborhood amenities,” the company stated.

