The Realtor Foundation: Rhode Island awards five grants to nonprofits

WARWICK – The Realtor Foundation: Rhode Island has awarded five grants of $5,000 each to local nonprofits, the organization announced.

The first-quarter grants were awarded to:

The Realtor Foundation is the charitable arm of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.