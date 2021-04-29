The Realtor Foundation: Rhode Island awards five grants to nonprofits

WARWICK – The Realtor Foundation: Rhode Island has awarded five grants of $5,000 each to local nonprofits, the organization announced.
The first-quarter grants were awarded to:
- St. Mary’s Home for Children, which will use the funds to offset basic emergency needs of families in crisis and provide care packages for children.
- Reach Out & Read Rhode Island, which is purchasing new books for children.
- Rebuilding Together Greater Newport, which is using the grant to help a single mother of three children make repairs on her home and to help Lucy’s Hearth, a family shelter in Middletown.
- Special Olympics Rhode Island, which will use the grant to help athletes and families attend the summer games in June.
- We Heart Lives, which is earmarking money for people experiencing food shortages to purchase food and household items. The organization gave 575 bags of groceries to families in need in late March.
The Realtor Foundation is the charitable arm of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.