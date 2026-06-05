The skills to pay the bills

One night, some forest animals discussed the importance of education for the future success of their children. A committee was formed to consider starting an Animal School for Success. The Forest Board of Education approved a curriculum that included courses in running, climbing, swimming and flying. It was decided that all the animals should take all the courses to become more well-rounded. Everyone was excited about the new school, but the curriculum created quite a stir. While excelling at running, the rabbit nearly drowned in his first swimming class. The rabbit got a concussion in his first flying class, so he missed several days of school and ultimately dropped out. The duck was a phenomenal swimmer, but running was not her forte. She got detention for refusing to move from waddling to running and was provided private tutoring during detention to work on her running skills. The duck’s webbed feet got infected, so she failed running. Even the king of the birds, the eagle, was a challenge and refused to follow the written curriculum. He asked his counselor for permission to be dismissed from running, climbing and swimming classes, as he noted his flying ability was all he needed. The school board stuck to its position that all students must excel in all classes to be successful. The eagle flew away. Other animals left to start their own school that would allow them to get better at what came naturally. Animals from all parts of the forest flocked to participate in this revolutionary school that focused on developing their talents. This version of Aesop’s fable shows that leaders need to understand what skills, talents and abilities people possess and then steer them in the direction of what they were designed to be. I believe Andrew Grove, former CEO of Intel Corp., was right when he said, “You have to understand what it is that you are better at than anybody else and mercilessly focus your efforts on it.” Could this be a condition that permeates your workplace? Are you fully developing people’s natural abilities or spending more time pushing them in directions where they are doomed to fail? When you attempt to squeeze everybody to fit in the same mold, you can expect frustration, discouragement, mediocrity and failure to surface. Instead, capitalize on the varied strengths and talents that individuals bring to the table. Understanding the importance of diverse skills in the workplace is crucial for both personal and organizational growth. “Diversity of skills is an important element of any effective team,” said Bill George, former chairman and CEO of Medtronic and a professor of ethics at Harvard University. Unless you are a one-person operation, you need to embrace the attributes that different team members possess. Here’s why:– Employees with different skills bring unique viewpoints, which can lead to innovative solutions and creative problem-solving.– When employees have a mix of skills, tasks can be allocated more efficiently, ensuring that each person is working to their strengths. Teams can operate more smoothly when members possess complementary skills.– A diverse skill set fosters a collaborative environment where team members learn from each other and build on each other’s strengths.– Exposure to different skills encourages lifelong learning and development, which is essential for career advancement.– Companies with a workforce that possesses a wide range of skills can better meet market demands and innovate, giving them a competitive edge.A tapestry of diverse skills weaves a stronger, more resilient and innovative organization. Embrace the variety to thrive. Harvey Mackay is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive.” He can be reached through his website, www.harveymackay.com.