The Smithfield Times ceases operations

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Times abruptly ended operations Wednesday, according to Executive Editor Brittni Henderson, who confirmed the paper's December issue will be its last.

"I have a lot of thoughts right now, including sadness,” she wrote, vowing to return to publishing local Smithfield news in some form in the future.

A person who answered the phone number for Lopco Contracting, which Lopatosky also owns, declined to comment.

The free monthly publication focused on local news and the business community, printing 10,500 magazines and mailing 9,600 issues directly to homes and businesses in Smithfield. The paper reached over 25,000 local readers monthly, according to its website. Henderson said there were 23 staffers in total.

"It's an unfortunate situation for the residents of Smithfield who look forward to getting it in their mailbox every month," he said. "It's a sad day."

Calls and emails to owner Thomas J. Lopatosky Jr., who incorporated the Northern Rhode Island Media Group Corp. in 2020, according to the R.I. Secretary of State's corporate database, were not immediately returned.Launched in 2006 under the name Your Smithfield Magazine, the publication was owned by Laurence Sasso Jr. and Ron Scopelliti, before being sold in 2014 to current Town Council member and former state senator John Tassoni Jr., who renamed it The Smithfield Times and instituted its glossy, full-color format. Tassoni, who sold the paper to NRIMG Corp. in 2020, said he hopes a new owner could resurrect the Times given its importance to the Smithfield community.The publications website was still active as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. (UPDATE: Adds publication was sold in 2014 in 7th paragraph and status of website in 10th paragraph.)