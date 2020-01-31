The Town Dock hires Brianna Hughes, Sr. Director of Quality Assurance and R & D

The Town Dock, of Narragansett, is pleased to welcome Brianna Hughes, Ph.D., as our Senior Director, Quality Assurance & Product Development. In this role, she will be responsible for overseeing the quality and consistency of our domestic and imported products, as well as the research and development of new products. Prior to joining The Town Dock, Brianna was a Senior Manager, Product Development at Ocean Spray Cranberries. The Town Dock is a PBN Best Places to Work employer for 2018 & 2019 and the largest supplier of calamari in the USA.

