These classrooms will turn lessons inside out

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Norwood Elementary School in Warwick is going to be undergoing a classroom expansion of sorts over the next year, but it won’t have much to do with building walls and installing more chalkboards and all the other things that come along with traditional classrooms. This expansion at the school will involve a greenhouse, edible garden,…