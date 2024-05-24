These R.I. employers rallying the ex-troops

By
-
GETTING A BRIEFING: Dana Evans, left, lab director at Gannon & Scott Inc. in Cranston, discusses business with Chris Jones, the company president. Gannon & Scott is one of the Rhode Island firms that have been honored by the federal government for its hiring of military veterans. Jones also served in the R.I. Army National Guard. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
GETTING A BRIEFING: Dana Evans, left, lab director at Gannon & Scott Inc. in Cranston, discusses business with Chris Jones, the company president. Gannon & Scott is one of the Rhode Island firms that have been honored by the federal government for its hiring of military veterans. Jones also served in the R.I. Army National Guard. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

Gannon & Scott Inc. is a longtime Cranston-based company that specializes in recovering valuable metals from torpedo batteries, coatings used for stealth technology, and jewelry byproducts. But to fuel its refinery operations, the small business is drawing upon another precious resource: military veterans. Gannon & Scott is one of 13 companies in Rhode Island that

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display