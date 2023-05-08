Three R.I. hospitals earn ‘A’ grade, 4 others get ‘B’ from Leapfrog Group

PROVIDENCE – Three hospitals in Rhode Island have earned an “A” grade, while four others received a “B” and two more a “C” from a national watchdog organization that releases hospital safety ratings twice a year.

Landmark Medical Center, Newport Hospital and The Miriam Hospital all received an “A” from the Leapfrog Group, which analyzes hospitals’ safety systems and uses data on errors, accidents, injuries and infections to issue grades in the spring and fall.

“While it is an honor to achieve this award, it is even more remarkable to have earned it during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Maria Ducharme, president of The Miriam Hospital. “The team at The Miriam Hospital truly lives Lifespan’s mission of delivering health with care, every day. Their passion and dedication are only outmatched by their commitment to excellence and patient safety.”

“Newport Hospital is committed to providing a safe environment focused on delivering patient-centered care,” said Crista Durand, president of Newport Hospital. “While the height of the pandemic was difficult on hospitals nationwide, the Newport Hospital team continued to deliver the highest levels of safety, commitment and compassion to every patient that entered our front doors. I am so proud to work alongside this team every day for the health and well-being of our community.”

Kent County Memorial Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and Westerly Hospital each earned a “B,” while Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center received a “C.” No hospitals in Rhode Island received “D” or “F” grades.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses more than 30 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other supplemental data sources. The hospital’s single-letter grade represents the overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” Leah Binder, CEO and president of The Leapfrog Group, said in a statement. “But this hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”

Compared to last fall, Newport and Miriam Hospital’s grades improved, while South County Hospital, Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and Westerly Hospital’s grades decreased.

In southern Massachusetts, Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River received an “A” grade, while Morton Hospital in Taunton and Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro received a “B” grade, and Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River and Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford earned a “C.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.