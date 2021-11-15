Three R.I. hospitals receive “A” grades in twice-yearly ratings

PROVIDENCE – Three hospitals in Rhode Island have earned an “A” grade for patient safety from a national health care watchdog group.

Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, South County Hospital in South Kingstown and The Miriam Hospital in Providence all received an A in The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2021 hospital safety grades.

Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick received a B along with Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence.

Newport Hospital in Newport, Rhode Island Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center, both in Providence, and Westerly Hospital in Westerly got C ratings.

The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit, rates nearly 3,000 hospitals across the U.S. twice yearly.

To see the full reports on Rhode Island hospitals, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

Grades reflect rates of infections that develop in hospitalized patients, problems in surgery and other safety issues, along with hospitals’ procedures to prevent error.

Among its data sources, Leapfrog uses national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and a voluntary survey sent to hospitals.