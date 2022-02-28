Thundermist offers showers, services to homeless in new partnership

WOONSOCKET – A new partnership between Thundermist Health Center and the House of Hope Community Development Corp. is giving homeless people in Woonsocket the opportunity to access free personal hygiene services on a regular basis.

Each week, the Shower to Empower mobile unit visits Thundermist’s Woonsocket center, where haircuts, medical care and social services are available in addition to showers.

The program, created in December of 2021, is designed to reach homeless people who are reluctant to go to shelters for basic services. So far, it has served more than 50 people.

A team dedicated to informing community members about the COVID-19 vaccine is also part of the effort.

“Transportation is a barrier for people experiencing homelessness. The mobile unit comes directly to Thundermist – a trusted place for the community,” said Jennifer Pace, Thundermist’s manager of integrated care management. ”Those experiencing homelessness also have barriers to health care and behavioral health care. Our case management team is available on-site to assist patients with specific needs and help them access the appropriate resources.”

Thundermist cares for more than 1,000 homeless patients annually, said Dr. Gabriel Pleasants, who provides medical care during Shower to Empower visits.

“Thundermist aims to meet the unique needs of each patient and help them to overcome barriers to care,” Pleasants said. “This program is an important step in connecting the homeless community to regular care and services.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.