Thundermist to offer COVID-19 treatment with $20K CVS Health grant

WOONSOCKET – Thundermist Health Center says it plans to use a $20,000 grant from CVS Health Corp. to strengthen its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Woonsocket.

The funds will allow the health system to offer monoclonal antibody treatment, an infusion therapy, for residents infected with COVID-19, and to continue its efforts to make vaccines accessible to all.

“This grant will help save lives. It will also bring the vaccine directly to where people live,” said Dr. Sapna Chowdhry, medical director of Thundermist Health Center of Woonsocket and an infectious disease specialist.

According to Thundermist, many Woonsocket patients do not have reliable transportation, do not speak English and do not have health insurance.

- Advertisement -

During the height of the pandemic, Woonsocket’s COVID-19 infection rate was one of the highest in the state.

Thundermist’s response has included neighborhood and weekend vaccination clinics, spreading information about the vaccine in both English and Spanish, and hiring a new staffer fluent in three languages to lead COVID-19 outreach and engagement efforts.

“As part of our commitment to address the social determinants of health, and to break down the barriers for people to access quality, affordable health care, we’re proud to support Thundermist’s work in Woonsocket for those who need it most,” said Eileen Howard Boone, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy for CVS Health and president of the CVS Health Foundation and the Aetna Foundation.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.