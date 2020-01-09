Tighe & Bond acquires Halvorson Design

PROVIDENCE – Tighe & Bond, a Westfield, Mass.-based engineering and design firm with 11 offices, including one in Providence, has acquired Halvorson Design, of Boston, which specializes in landscape architecture, planning and urban design.

The acquisition will give Tighe & Bond a greater presence in Boston, according to a company statement. Halvorson will continue to operate under its existing brand name and will remain at its location on Kingston Street in Boston. Additional Massachusetts-based Tighe & Bond employees will also move to that location.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.