Top East Coast Loan Officer Juan Cerda joins Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.

CRANSTON, RI – Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is excited to announce the addition of mortgage market leader, Juan Cerda, to their Rhode Island team of expert loan officers.

Cerda’s mortgage experience spans over 25 years, beginning in the banking sector and then spending the last 14 years as a direct lender through Shamrock Home Loans. Throughout his lengthy career, Juan has been recognized for numerous achievements amongst the industry, including a recurrent Top Producing Lender Partner of RIHousing. In 2022, Cerda originated over $17 million in first mortgages with RIHousing, attributing this success to his bilingual team and dedication to serving Spanish-speaking home buyers.

“Juan is truly a consummate professional and a phenomenal addition to the PRMI family. He has been an industry leader throughout his career, and we are excited about growing with him in his next chapter,” says PRMI Division President, Sean Zierak.

Dominating the local housing market, both Cerda and PRMI share a mutual passion and commitment to helping first-time buyers achieve the “American Dream” of home ownership. In addition to ranking as a Top Producing RIHousing Lending Partner, PRMI also offers a variety of competitive financing programs, local operations support, top-notch technology and national presence, with branches in 49 states.

Together, Cerda and PRMI will join forces to provide an optimal, seamless, financing experience, and strive to make home ownership more accessible for our local communities

Juan lives in Bristol, Rhode Island with his wife, two children and two dogs. When he is not aiding his clients and referral partners, you can find Juan with his family, spending time in the great outdoors, working out or enjoying the local dining scene.

Juan is at 647 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston RI at the local Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Branch. To contact Juan, please email: jcerda@primeres.com or call (401) 569-1201.

Connect with PRMI @primeresmortgageinc or facebook.com/primarylocal or visit www.primarylocal.com