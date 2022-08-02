Toray Plastics (America) Employees and a Habitat for Humanity Homeowner Raise a Roof and More!

North Kingstown, Rhode Island (August 2, 2022)—Twenty employees from Toray Plastics (America), Inc., gathered on a beautiful Friday morning in late June to help build a South County Habitat for Humanity home for a South Kingstown, Rhode Island family. The Toray team and the new homeowner, who also worked on the construction of the home, raised and secured roof rafters and interior walls, applied house wrap, taped seams, installed blocking for kitchen cabinets, raised and secured roof trusses for a shed and installed exterior sheathing on that building. Everyone also ate a lot of pizza! The family hopes to move into its new home in October.

“South County Habitat for Humanity is doing terrific work in our backyard,” says Christopher Roy, President and COO, Toray Plastics (America). “When John Eustis, the Vice President of Procurement at Toray, brought this volunteer event to our attention we knew it was a perfect opportunity for the company to give back in a meaningful way to the community. The team had a lot of fun, deepened their bond with each other, and made a personal connection with a new neighbor. And all were amazed at how much was accomplished! I’m very proud of my colleagues,” says Roy.

Eustis notes that he was drawn to Habitat for Humanity’s mission to make the dream of homeownership a reality for people who may otherwise not be able to afford a home of their own. “The tangible, long-lasting impact that Habitat has on the community is admirable and I am happy to play a small part in it. I was so pleased that my coworkers were eager to help,” he says. Eustis and others who volunteered that day plan to volunteer again and do more work on the home.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc., is a leading manufacturer of polyester, polypropylene, and metallized films and polypropylene and polyethylene foams. The company is committed to environmental, social, and corporate governance and aims to contribute to society through the creation of new value with innovative ideas, technologies, and products that help address global issues. R&D is focused on the development of materials that are fossil fuel-free, compostable, biodegradable, and/or recyclable. The company’s sustainability initiative, launched in 2004, includes the operating of two solar farms and two cogeneration systems, energy and water conservation, recycling, and zero landfill. Toray Plastics (America) is a subsidiary of the Toray Group, which believes that materials can change lives and provide real solutions to the challenges the world faces. The Toray Group is the world leader in synthetic fibers and textiles, carbon fibers, plastics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and high-performance films and has annual sales exceeding US$18.4 billion. For more information about Toray Plastics (America)’s products, contact Brenda Ockun, Brand Manager, at brenda.ockun.w9@mail.toray or 315-916-3272. Toray Plastics (America), Inc., headquarters is located at 50 Belver Avenue, North Kingstown, RI 02852-7500; telephone 401-294-4511, fax 401-294-3410. Visit the Toray Plastics (America), Inc., website at www.toraytpa.com.

About South County Habitat for Humanity

South County Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes, by advocating for fair and just housing policies, and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. For more general information, call 401-213-6711, or visit www.southcountyhabitat.org.