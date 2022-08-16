Toray Plastics (America) Inc. announces new leadership team

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Toray Plastics (America) Inc. on Tuesday announced a new leadership team, with Ken Kurokawa taking over as chairman and CEO and Christopher Roy now serving as president and chief operating officer.

They’re replacing Michael Brandmeier, who had been president and CEO since 2014 but is retiring from those roles to take over as deputy chief representative and executive vice president of Toray Industries America.

Kurokawa has 38 years of experience within the Toray organization, including assignments as the executive vice president of Toray Films Europe and the president of Penfibre in Malaysia. Kurokawa’s new role is his third overseas assignment at Toray Plastics (America) Inc., where he has served as chief technology officer and executive vice president since 2018. Kurokawa is responsible for determining the company’s overall strategic direction and management philosophy and will also oversee capital investments.

Roy, who joined Toray in 1998 as director of sales, will be responsible for the management of Toray’s three operating divisions, Torayfan Films, Lumirror Films and PEF foams, as well as the company’s finance, human resources, environmental health and safety, information services, purchasing, engineering and maintenance, research and development, and marketing support functions. Prior to his appointment Roy was executive vice president for the company’s Torayfan and Lumirror divisions.

- Advertisement -

“Ken Kurokawa and Christopher Roy will make an excellent leadership team at Toray Plastics (America),” said Kei Shimaji, chief representative of Toray Industries America. “First and foremost, they understand Toray’s wholehearted commitment to CSR. And I have no doubt that the synergy of their combined experience and camaraderie will help the company continue to thrive and address the challenges the world faces.”

In his new role, Brandmeier will provide support to the presidents of the 10 companies that comprise the Toray Group U.S., which includes Toray Plastics (America). In addition, Brandmeier will lead several Toray America’s Center of Excellence projects in purchasing, IT and corporate marketing. He will remain a senior director of Toray Industries.

“It’s been a privilege to work for Toray for the past 27 years among so many dedicated, talented people,” Brandmeier said. “As I transition to this new chapter, helping Toray on its journey into the future.”

“Mike Brandmeier has been an outstanding leader, helping the company to navigate major expansions, market volatility, significant shifts in the industry, and uncertain times while maintaining its leadership position in the core films and foams markets it serves,” said Shimaji. “We are deeply grateful for his distinguished service as president and CEO and in all the other capacities in which he has served. We are very pleased that we will continue to benefit from his expertise.”

Toray Plastics (America), which manufactures industrial films for packaging, optical and electronic applications employs about 582 people in Rhode Island, PBN reported in its 2022 Book of Lists.

Toray’s news release didn’t identify the former chairman or former chief operating officer. A company spokesperson didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday seeking comment.