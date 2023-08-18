Trade mission boost for R.I. businesses

Trade missionboost for R.I.businesses

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth M. Tanner are leaving the Ocean State to lead what hopefully will be their first of many economic trade missions.

The Aug. 21-23 trip to the Dominican Republic is supported by the John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University and the state office of the U.S. Small Business Administration. And importantly, it includes representatives of several Rhode Island-based businesses.

The governor’s office touts the trip’s potential to boost local tourism thanks to direct flights between Rhode Island and Santo Domingo, the island nation’s capital.

- Advertisement -

It also might surprise many Rhode Islanders that the Dominican Republic last year was the state’s third-largest export partner.

Such trips by themselves don’t move the needle much for the statewide economy. But they should help position R.I. Commerce Corp. to aggressively boost global business opportunities for local companies while staying connected to the needs of Main Street businesses.