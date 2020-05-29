Training on core skills still crucial in crisis

CLASSES IN SESSION: Stacy Sadlier, human resources director at Seven Stars Bakery LLC, says when the bakery was forced to lay off many of its workers during the shutdown, some employees lost access to English-learning courses. They have now resumed in a distance-learning format. The bakery hopes to recall its workers by the end of June. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
While many workforce-development initiatives in Rhode Island are aimed at training people in highly skilled labor, such as pipefitting and computer-assisted manufacturing, others seek to teach students more-basic knowledge. For people learning English, this includes how to answer a phone call at a bakery in a professional way, or how to answer a hotel customer’s…

