Trinity Rep announces 2020-21 schedule

PROVIDENCE – Eight productions, including the revival of a production about Providence’s former mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr., will be part of Trinity Repertory Company’s 57th season starting later this summer, the nonprofit theatrical company announced Tuesday.

The 2020-21 schedule, which will commence Aug. 27 and run through the summer 2021, will launch with its productions of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and “Sweat.” Those two productions were slated to be held this season but were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trinity Rep said.

Trinity Rep’s holiday production of “A Christmas Carol” will have a new cast, designers and will feature Joe Wilson Jr., who played Scrooge in the 2017 production, as director, the theater company said.

The season will also have a limited revival of Trinity Rep’s record-breaking production of “The Prince of Providence” starting May 27, 2021. The play was based on the New York Times bestseller written by former Providence Journal reporter Mike Stanton, which covered the rise and fall of former mayor Cianci.

Trinity Rep Arthur P. Solomon and Sally E. Lapides Artistic Director Curt Columbus said in a statement that the theater company will be ready to “share the irreplaceable energy and emotion that can only come from live theater when the lights come up on our stages again.”

“As it always has, theater will provide the answer as we ask ourselves how to move forward, and this season, in particular, introduces us to characters facing similar questions,” Columbus said. “Their stories about adapting and persevering will help bring us together around hope and joy.”

Trinity Rep’s productions for 2020-21, and their dates, are:

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Aug. 27-Sept. 27)

(Aug. 27-Sept. 27) Sweat (Sept. 10-Oct. 11)

(Sept. 10-Oct. 11) A Christmas Carol (Nov. 5-Jan. 3, 2021)

(Nov. 5-Jan. 3, 2021) Tiny Beautiful Things (Nov. 19-Dec. 20)

(Nov. 19-Dec. 20) Fairview (Jan. 21, 2021-Feb. 21, 2021)

(Jan. 21, 2021-Feb. 21, 2021) The Diary of Anne Frank (Feb. 25, 2021-March 28, 2021)

(Feb. 25, 2021-March 28, 2021) Anna K (March 25, 2021-April 25, 2021)

(March 25, 2021-April 25, 2021) The Prince of Providence (Starting May 27, 2021 on limited run)

Packages for six plays start at $120 and can be purchased by either visiting the Trinity Rep box office, 201 Washington St., or by calling (401) 351-4242. Tickets for “A Christmas Carol” will go on sale July 25, Trinity Rep said, and tickets for “The Prince of Providence” will go on sale in the spring of 2021.

The season is sponsored by the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation and the R.I. State Council on the Arts via an appropriation from the R.I. General Assembly and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, Trinity Rep said.

