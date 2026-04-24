Tsonos sets leadership standard for R.I. Life Science Hub

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LONG VIEW: Longtime Rhode Island banking executive William C. Tsonos expects to bring stability to the R.I. Life Science Hub in his new role as board chairman.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO 
LONG VIEW: Longtime Rhode Island banking executive William C. Tsonos expects to bring stability to the R.I. Life Science Hub in his new role as board chairman.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO 

In a state where “knowing a guy” to deal with almost any situation is a pride-inducing meme, relationships ­matter. Beacon Bank Rhode Island market President William C. Tsonos has built a sterling, 30-plus year banking career in his home state never forgetting that. “What’s kept me here are really the relationships,” he told PBN in

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