Tufts Health Plan Foundation announces $1M to help support elderly, vulnerable amid coronavirus pandemic

PROVIDENCE – Tufts Health Plan Foundation has announced $1 million in funding for organizations that are helping older and vulnerable people amidst the new coronavirus pandemic.

The money is to be spread to groups in Rhode Island, as well as Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut for use in helping with access to food, in-home support, transportation, medical supplies and other services.

The Massachusetts-based Tufts Health Plan Foundation has also contributed $50,000 to the Rhode Island COVID-19 Response Fund created by the Rhode Island Foundation and the United Way of Rhode Island.

“This is the time to coordinate resources and response, and we are grateful for this contribution from Tufts Health Plan Foundation,” said Neil D. Steinberg, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation. “We are experiencing an unpredictable, rapidly changing public health emergency – one that is having an immediate impact on the community we care so deeply about, and that will likely have lasting, consequential effects. It is humbling to see the community come together to support our most vulnerable.”

