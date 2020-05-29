Twin River’s R.I. casinos to reopen on June 8 in limited fashion

PROVIDENCE – Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s two casinos in Rhode Island are scheduled to reopen on June 8, the R.I. Lottery announced on Friday.

The reopening will initially only include video-lottery terminal games. Table games will remain closed indefinitely. The casinos will open initially as invitation-only for Twin River reward program members.

Both facilities, located in Lincoln and Tiverton, will be open from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. daily.

The state’s only two casinos were ordered to close starting March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-May, the company reported that it had sustained an $8.9 million loss in the first quarter that was driven by virus-related shutdowns of its properties across the country.

- Advertisement -

The company also noted in March that it had enough liquidity to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, in the cases of either a three-month or six-month disruption to operations.

R.I. Lottery said that upon reopening, the Rhode Island casinos will conduct overnight cleanings, customers and staff will be subject to strict public guidelines, including verbal health screenings and temperature checks. Customers and employees will also be required to wear face coverings.

The casinos will also have hand-sanitizer dispensers installed throughout the facilities and smoking will not be allowed in the limited reopening.

A date for a full reopening of the casinos has not been publicly announced.

The Lottery said that the guidelines were developed in coordination with the R.I. Department of Public Health.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.