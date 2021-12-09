Two-story colonial in Barrington sells for over $1M

BARRINGTON – A two-story colonial at 5 Owings Stone Road recently sold for slightly more than $1 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate firm that represented both sides of the transaction.

The 2,578-square-foot home was built in 1954 on 0.25 acres of land, according to public records. The home includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two fireplaces. It also has an attached two-car garage, and in the backyard there’s an outdoor shower, deck and stone patio.

Residential Properties said it was one of 51 single-family home sales this year above $1 million.

The home is located in the Rumstick Village area of Barrington.

According to town property records, the home was previously sold in August this year for $910,000 by Max Masnick and Natalie Benet to Achyut Kamat and Shuba Kamath.

No additional information was immediately available from town property records on the most recent buyer in the $1 million sale.

