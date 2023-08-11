U-Haul International helps move wellness in good directions

Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2023

5,000+ Employees 2. U-Haul International Inc.

CEO (or equivalent): Edward J. “Joe” Shoen, Chairman and CEO

Number of employees: 17,170

WHEN PEOPLE THINK of U-Haul International Inc., cross-country road trips or journeys packing off to college might come to mind. But customers might not know that the self-trucking company also makes a point of helping employees prioritize their physical and mental health through a strong benefits program.

‘A successful wellness program isn’t possible if you don’t have leadership support.’

BECCA GIBSON, wellness program manager

The benefits program is top of mind for Becca Gibson, the wellness program manager at U-Haul, which has multiple locations in Rhode Island.

“Every day, I get stopped in the office, receive an email or call from a team member telling me how a program has helped them with their depression, their Type 2 diabetes, or aided in their fitness journey,” Gibson said. “It is truly rewarding to see the positive outcomes and being able to help our team become the healthiest versions of themselves.”

- Advertisement -

Some of U-Haul’s employee benefits include Virta programs for Type 2 diabetes reversal, prediabetes reversal and weight management, and the employee mental health program You Matter.