U.S. News ranks The Miriam Hospital No.1 in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital was named the best hospital in Rhode Island and the Providence metropolitan area in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-2021 Best Hospitals rankings released on Tuesday.

The Lifespan-owned hospital also ranked No. 1 in the state and metro area in 2019-2020 rankings.

The Miriam ranked No. 48 nationally for its urology speciality this year and was determined to be high performing in three adult specialties and five procedures/conditions, including geriatrics, nephrology, and neurology and neurosurgery, as well as colon cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, colon cancer surgery, heart failure, hip replacement and knee replacement.

“The Miriam Hospital’s superb standing in the latest Best Hospitals rankings is a wonderful affirmation of the outstanding care our patients and their families receive when they visit us. It’s also a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of our talented and skilled caregivers and support staff, who work together as a team to put patients first,” said Arthur J. Sampson, president of The Miriam Hospital in a statement.

No other hospitals in the area were ranked in the report. However, some did earn high-performance rankings in specialties, and procedures and conditions.

Rhode Island Hospital ranked as having high performance for heart failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

South County Hospital ranked as high performing in hip replacement and knee replacement.

Kent County Memorial Hospital ranked as high performing in heart failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

South Coast Hospitals – Fall River, New Bedford and Wareham ranked as high performing in heart failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Sturdy Memorial Hospital earned a high-performance rating for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., ranked No. 1 overall in this year’s report. U.S. News bases the rankings on data from nearly 5,000 medical centers and survey responses from more than 30,000 physicians to rank hospitals in 16 adult specialties.

The full rankings may be viewed online.