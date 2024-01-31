U.S. worker paycheck growth slowed late last year, suggesting cooling in the job market

COMPENSATION AS measured by the government's Employment Cost Index rose 0.9% in the October-December quarter, down from a 1.1% increase in the previous quarter, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, compensation growth slowed to 4.2% from 4.3%. / ASSOCIATED PRESS / LYNNE SKADKY

WASHINGTON (AP) – Pay and benefits for America’s workers grew at the slowest pace in two and a half years, a trend that could affect the Federal Reserve’s decision about when to begin cutting interest rates. Compensation as measured by the government’s Employment Cost Index rose 0.9% in the October-December quarter, down from a 1.1%

