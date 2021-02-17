UMass Dartmouth’s 2021 commencement to be virtual

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth announced Feb. 5 that both the combined undergraduate/graduate and the UMass Law School commencement ceremonies in May will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

UMass Dartmouth said that the current conditions of the pandemic prevent the university from being able to safely hold large in-person events. The university said it remains committed to holding an on-campus celebration for both the 2020 and 2021 classes “once federal and Massachusetts health guidelines and safety protocols allow.”

The combined undergraduate/graduate virtual ceremony will be held May 15, while UMass Law will hold its respective ceremony May 17.

James Bessette

