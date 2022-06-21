UMasss receives $375K match from local banks for student offshore wind programs

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth was recently awarded $375,000 in grants from three local financial institutions to match a grant from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, according to a news release.

The funding will help the university to offer offshore wind internships and hands-on learning opportunities for 120 students at UMass Dartmouth and Bristol Community College.

Partner financial institutions are BankFive, BayCoast Bank and Bristol County Savings Bank.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

