Unafraid of risk, new executive director takes bold action at Rhode Island College

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STRONGER TOGETHER: Eric Shoen merged the Rhode Island College Foundation and the Rhode Island College Alumni Association into a single entity. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
STRONGER TOGETHER: Eric Shoen merged the Rhode Island College Foundation and the Rhode Island College Alumni Association into a single entity. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

PBN 2026 C-Suite Awards NONPROFITS/SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCIES: Eric Shoen Rhode Island College Alumni & Foundation executive director Eric Shoen hit the ground ­running when he came on board two years ago as executive director of the Rhode Island College Foundation. It’s not surprising that he already has 14 items on his “wins list.” The seeds

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