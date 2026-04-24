Unafraid of risk, new executive director takes bold action at Rhode Island College

PBN 2026 C-Suite Awards

NONPROFITS/SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCIES:

Rhode Island College Alumni & Foundation executive directorEric Shoen hit the ground ­running when he came on board two years ago as executive director of the Rhode Island College Foundation. It’s not surprising that he already has 14 items on his “wins list.” The seeds for his biggest win were planted on his first day when he was asked to take an in-depth look at the college's alumni association. This would lead to the merger of the Rhode Island College Foundation and the Rhode Island College Alumni Association into a single entity, the Rhode Island College Alumni & Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization with one board. This change was designed to strengthen engagement with alumni and the community, and to drive increased investments for scholarships and student support through a more cohesive approach. A second point of pride is the move from a decentralized to a centralized scholarship program. Instead of students filing multiple applications for various scholarships, they can submit one application for all. “This makes for a better student experience, it streamlines the process and it takes out some of the unconscious bias because students’ names are blocked and the focus is on their qualifications. We created better equity,” Shoen said. He’s also excited about the team he’s built and the fact that the college recently got a gift of more than $1 million for the second time in its history. “This is a big deal, as we usually raise about $3.5 million a year,” Shoen said. Under his direction, the RIC Alumni & Foundation has enhanced donor stewardship practices, increased engagement opportunities and reinforced a culture of philanthropy that reflects Rhode Island College’s public mission and values. Shoen is also credited with advancing the organization’s use of technology and best practices to maximize impact, ensuring that systems and workflows support both short-term goals and long-term growth. That’s not to say there haven’t been challenges for Shoen, despite his more than 25 years of experience in advancement and philanthropy and credentials as a certified fundraising executive. “Often the politics of Rhode Island make the job challenging,” he said. “We’re not the University of Rhode Island; our alumni and our student base are different, so we shouldn’t be compared to [them].” Shoen said he was attracted to the position because the college does fantastic work with few resources. “I wanted to make a difference in getting resources,” he said. RIC was the first Hispanic-Serving Institution in Rhode Island (at least 25% Hispanic/Latinx full-time undergraduate enrollment) and it is the only public four-year comprehensive institution in the state with both HSI and Minority-Serving Institution (enrolls a high percentage of minority students and provides targeted educational opportunities for underserved communities) designations. Politics aside, Shoen said with all that’s going on in the country and the economy, “People are donating less. We’re working harder to show why we are the charity of choice. We’re spending energy getting in the community, trying new things to get our message heard by the right people.” You only have to encounter Shoen for a short while to quickly assess that he is not one who scares easily. After all, he beat cancer while working full time and getting his master’s degree at Brandeis University. His enthusiasm for what he does runs deep. “I am about networking and connecting people that have the means to share with students that need money,” Shoen said. “Helping people is magical, very rewarding, like when one more student gets access to an internship or a professor can do research.” It’s a good thing Shoen has moxie; he says there is plenty on the agenda. “The merger of our two boards wasn’t that long ago. I want to continue shaping the new board so that it feels like one,” he said. Then there are the plans for a major fundraising campaign that will take much of the next two years to prepare for. “There is the merging of financials of the two boards, feasibility studies we need to do and much more” Shoen said. He’s excited about the future. Shoen learned a long time ago about the power of reaching outside of his comfort zone. “You have to try new things and to have the attitude of ‘What else can I do?’ ” he said. Cancer gave Shoen a new appreciation for time. “I don’t do 80-hour weeks anymore. I try new restaurants, go thrifting and antiquing. I have a huge vintage cufflink collection,” he said. Not only does he want a legacy of having made a difference in the world, but to have lived life to the fullest while doing so.