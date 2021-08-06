Unchartered training: How does region build workforce for new wind sector?

Toiling hundreds of feet above the open ocean, sometimes amid stormy weather and battering waves, technicians in the offshore wind industry need not only be skilled at installing and maintaining turbines. They must be prepared for the worst. The depth of training required and the potential of the emerging offshore wind sector to pump billions…
