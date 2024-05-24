Understand your mission

After 26 years of national security experience, I’m excited to find myself at the intersection of government, industry and academia as I take the helm of 401 Tech Bridge and lead our efforts to accelerate the development and transition of dual-use technologies. With each new command opportunity, I first assess my own leadership style and consider what I can do to help the organization succeed. The technology transition business is, like many others, built upon the strength of relationships – both internal and external to the organization. My goal for 401 Tech Bridge is to broaden the network of relationships by creating new connections and strengthening the existing ones. Understanding your organization’s mission is as important as assessing your own leadership ability. Knowing “who you are” and “what you do,” but also “what does the team have to work with” is required before determining a business strategy. Small teams can be nimble and evolve with opportunities as they arise. Paired with timely resources and the broad perspective of supportive leadership, they can accomplish great things. But to be successful, there must exist rapport and trust within the organization. Whether accelerating tech of university labs or facilitating its adoption into defense organizations such as the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, the ability to connect the right people at the right times to capitalize on their synergistic skills and knowledge is the pathway to maximize efficiency and utility.