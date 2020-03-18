Unemployment accelerates: nearly 18K Rhode Islanders file for benefits due to COVID-19 job cuts

PROVIDENCE — Job losses in Rhode Island attributed to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly doubled overnight, with 17,779 claims filed for state unemployment insurance since March 10.

Figures released by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training include 8,186 applications for unemployment benefits filed on Tuesday alone.

The pace has accelerated over the past two days as restaurants and retailers have started to close. Convention and group meeting business also has stopped, as large meetings and gatherings have been banned for public health reasons.

In addition to the unemployment benefits, the state now has 1,796 claims for temporary disability insurance attributed to the virus.

The figures reflect the mounting job cuts related to the state-directed temporary closure of businesses, to try to reduce the numbers of people gathering in close proximity to each other.

In recent days, the Providence Place mall has closed, as well as many downtown restaurants. Gov. Gina M. Raimondo ordered all dine-in restaurant service in Rhode Island to cease as of Tuesday, but has allowed restaurants and cafes to continue to offer takeout and delivery.

That decision will be revisited within two weeks.

State health officials advise that people avoid public gatherings and work at home to prevent spread of the viral infection.

